Schmitt (arm) will sit Tuesday versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt will miss a second consecutive contest after being hit in the arm by a pitch Sunday versus the Dodgers, but considering he was able to log two plate appearances, including a walk, in Monday's extra-inning win, the 24-year-old seems to be on the cusp of a return. Brandon Crawford will draw another start at shortstop and bat seventh against San Diego.