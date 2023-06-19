Schmitt (arm) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt exited Sunday's victory over the Dodgers early after he was hit by a pitch and he will now be forced to miss at least one contest. The team got good news Sunday night when the 24-year-old's X-rays didn't reveal any structural damages, so he is considered day-to-day for the time being. Brandon Crawford will draw the start at shortstop and bat seventh in the series opener with San Diego on Monday.