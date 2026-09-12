Perdomo is slated to start Saturday's game against the Padres in San Francisco.

The Giants will keep Perdomo around for a second turn through the rotation after he followed up a strong four-inning long-relief appearance in his MLB debut Sept. 1 by spinning six shutout innings in his first big-league start last Sunday against the Mets. Though Perdomo found success in his first two outings in the majors, he'll be difficult to rely upon after he underwhelmed over a larger sample of work in the minors this season. Prior to his recent call-up, the 24-year-old lefty turned in a 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 125:42 K:BB across 120 innings between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.