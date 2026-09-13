Perdomo (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Giants were downed 7-6 by the Padres. He struck out three.

After a scoreless first frame, Perdomo got tagged for at least one run in each inning he remained on the mound until finally getting chased after 74 pitches (48 strikes). With the Giants out of the playoff picture, one bad performance in his second career start probably isn't going to cost the 24-year-old southpaw his spot in the rotation, as the team auditions players for 2027. Perdomo will take a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 14.2 MLB innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.