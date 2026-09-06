Perdomo didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing three hits and a walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Perdomo was stellar in his first major-league start, as he needed just 83 pitches to make it through six scoreless innings. It was quite a performance for the 24-year-old southpaw, who posted a 5.10 ERA across 47.2 innings in nine starts with Triple-A Sacramento this season. While it may have been just a spot start for Perdomo, he certainly made a case Sunday for another look in San Francisco's rotation.