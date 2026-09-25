The Giants optioned Perdomo to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Perdomo wasn't lined up to make another start this season after throwing 5.1 innings against the Twins on Wednesday, so the Giants will remove him from their active roster to make room for Camilo Doval, who was claimed off waivers Thursday. Perdomo will conclude 2026 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 24.2 innings in the majors and could have a chance to open the 2027 campaign in the Giants' rotation.