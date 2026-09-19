Perdomo allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Perdomo was greeted by a Mookie Betts solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but the young southpaw otherwise put together a decent outing. It was a notable improvement after he gave up five runs over 4.2 innings in his previous start. Perdomo has a 3.72 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings over four games (three starts) in the majors. He's projected for one more start this year at home versus the Twins next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google