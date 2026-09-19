Perdomo allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Perdomo was greeted by a Mookie Betts solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but the young southpaw otherwise put together a decent outing. It was a notable improvement after he gave up five runs over 4.2 innings in his previous start. Perdomo has a 3.72 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings over four games (three starts) in the majors. He's projected for one more start this year at home versus the Twins next week.