Koss went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Koss lined a two-run double to center field in the 11th inning before coming around to score San Francisco's final run. The reserve infielder has appeared in just six games this month, during which he's batting .286 with four RBI, four runs scored and two doubles in 14 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .258/.298/.365 with 22 RBI, 21 runs scored, three home runs and three stolen bases across 174 plate appearances in 69 outings this season.