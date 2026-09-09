Koss went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

Koss has four homers this season, all coming over his last 12 contests. He's batting .250 (10-for-40) with seven RBI in that span. The infielder is batting .219 with a .594 OPS, nine RBI, 22 runs scored, five doubles and two stolen bases over 164 plate appearances this season, so the recent power surge is a bit of a surprise. Koss should continue to see steady playing time in the infield to close out the campaign, though that could change if Willy Adames (elbow) or Marcelo Mayer (forearm) come off the injured list.