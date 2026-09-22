Koss went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Koss lined a double to left field in the second inning before coming around to score. The 28-year-old had gone hitless in the Giants' previous three games, though he's been productive in September, batting .297 on the month with 15 runs scored, eight RBI, three home runs and three stolen bases in 69 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .230/.273/.326 with 27 runs scored, 12 RBI, five stolen bases and four long balls across 203 plate appearances this season.