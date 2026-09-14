Koss went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 6-4 loss against San Diego.

Koss collected a pair of singles, swiping second and third base after his knock to lead off the fifth inning. The 28-year-old has seen regular playing time at shortstop with Willy Adames (elbow) sidelined and has taken advantage of the opportunity, slashing .359/.419/.590 with three homers, six RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases over his past 12 games. His season-long numbers are much more pedestrian, as Koss is hitting .235/.283/.340 with four homers, 10 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases in 59 total contests.