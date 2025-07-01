Koss suffered a left hamstring injury in Monday night's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks and will not play Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Koss grounded out to shortstop in his third at-bat of the game but was able to stay in and later hit a ground-rule double in the top of the eighth, only to have Brett Wisely pinch-run for him. It's unclear if Koss will need to head to the injured list. San Francisco is hurting at third base, with both Matt Chapman (hand) and Casey Schmitt (wrist) already on the 10-day IL. Wisely would figure to be the next man up at the hot corner for the Giants.