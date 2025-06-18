Giants' Daniel Johnson: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants recalled Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Johnson was sent down to Sacramento earlier Tuesday to make room for new acquisition Rafael Devers, but he'll now make a U-turn back to San Francisco to replace Jerar Encarnacion (oblique). Johnson will likely continue to come off the bench most days while with the Giants.
