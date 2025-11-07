Daniel Johnson: Headed to free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson elected free agency Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Johnson cleared waivers after losing his roster spot Wednesday and elected free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. He earned 57 plate appearances in the majors in 2025.
