Orioles' Daniel Johnson: Booted off 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
The Orioles designated Johnson for assignment Wednesday.
Clearing Johnson from the 40-man roster frees up a spot for waiver claim George Soriano. Johnson, 30, slashed .189/.246/.302 over 31 games between the Giants and Orioles this season.
