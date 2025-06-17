The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Rafael Devers officially joining the active roster Tuesday, Johnson will end up as the roster casualty necessary to create room on the 26-man. The 29-year-old is 4-for-17 with a homer and four runs scored in the big leagues this season, and he owns an .846 OPS across 109 plate appearances in the minors.