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Giants' Daniel Susac: Scores twice in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Susac went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies. He was also hit by a pitch.

Susac lined an RBI double to right field in the second inning, scored in the fourth after being hit by a pitch and drew a walk in the eighth before coming around to score again. The 25-year-old catcher has struggled since returning from the injured list, batting .171 with six RBI and three runs scored over his last 10 games (42 plate appearances). Overall, he's slashing .293/.354/.397 with 11 RBI, four doubles and four runs scored across 66 plate appearances this season.

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