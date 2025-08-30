Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles.

Gilbert lined his first double to right field in the third inning, driving in a run. He later reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh before coming around to score. The 24-year-old added another double in the ninth, bringing in his second RBI of the game. It marked his second big-league outing with multiple hits and multiple RBI. Over 15 appearances, Gilbert is slashing .139/.139/.278 with four RBI, two runs scored, two doubles, one homer and one stolen base across 36 plate appearances.