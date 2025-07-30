Giants' Drew Gilbert: Lands with Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants acquired Gilbert, Jose Butto and Blade Tidwell from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Tyler Rogers, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Gilbert has slashed a pedestrian .246/.349/.435 with 12 homers in 81 games this season with Triple-A Syracuse, though he has been swinging the bat better in July (.316/.388/.645). The 24-year-old's star has faded since he was considered a top-100 prospect, but he's still young enough to rediscover some mojo.