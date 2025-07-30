The Giants acquired Gilbert, Jose Butto and Blade Tidwell from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Tyler Rogers, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Gilbert has slashed a pedestrian .246/.349/.435 with 12 homers in 81 games this season with Triple-A Syracuse, though he has been swinging the bat better in July (.316/.388/.645). The 24-year-old's star has faded since he was considered a top-100 prospect, but he's still young enough to rediscover some mojo.