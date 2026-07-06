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Giants' Drew Gilbert: Perfect at plate Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gilbert went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a third RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Gilbert made the most of his chance to start in center field, posting his first multi-hit game since June 20 versus the Marlins. He's mostly been in a bench role lately, going 6-for-19 over his last 13 contests. For the season, the outfielder is batting .243 with a .714 OPS, four homers, 19 RBI, 21 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 198 plate appearances. Gilbert remains in the mix primarily in center field, though he's competing with Jung Hoo Lee and Jonah Cox.

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