Giants' Erik Miller: MRI on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (elbow) felt something during his rehab appearance Friday and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Miller appeared to be closing in on his return from the injured list with Friday being the fourth outing of his rehab assignment, but he's instead headed to be re-evaluated. The left-hander has been on the shelf since early July due to an elbow sprain.
More News
-
Giants' Erik Miller: Makes first rehab appearance•
-
Giants' Erik Miller: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Giants' Erik Miller: Ramping up in bullpen sessions•
-
Giants' Erik Miller: Completes bullpen session•
-
Giants' Erik Miller: To begin throwing•
-
Giants' Erik Miller: Looking at five-week absence•