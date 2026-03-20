Bader is considered day-to-day after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bader dealt with a thumb injury earlier this spring, and now he's tending to what appears to be a minor hamstring injury. The Giants have just one more spring training game -- Saturday against Cleveland -- before beginning the regular season Wednesday against the Yankees. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Tony Vitello sounded optimistic of Bader's chance of being ready for Opening Day.