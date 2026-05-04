Bader (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bader has been working through a left hamstring strain that caused him to be placed on the Giants' 10-day injured list in mid-April. He has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and how his hamstring reacts to a more intense workload will dictate when he'll be cleared to return to the majors.