Giants' Harrison Bader: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bader has been working through a left hamstring strain that caused him to be placed on the Giants' 10-day injured list in mid-April. He has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and how his hamstring reacts to a more intense workload will dictate when he'll be cleared to return to the majors.
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