Bader is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the Dodgers sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound, Bader will be on the bench for the beginning of Wednesday's game while the Giants start Heliot Ramos, Drew Gilbert and Jung Hoo Lee in the outfield from left to right. Bader has gone 3-for-11 with a solo home run and a double over his last three games.