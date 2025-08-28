Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch.

Ramos singled in the third inning before coming around to score. He was later hit by a pitch in the sixth and scored again. Finally, he launched a solo homer to left-center field off catcher Reese McGuire in the eighth. Ramos' three runs marked a season high, and he's now slashing .266/.339/.410 with 68 runs scored, 57 RBI, 16 home runs and six stolen bases across 572 plate appearances in 130 games this season.