Bishop, who has been on High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list since July 18 due to an unspecified issue, went 0-for-2 while starting in center field Monday in the first game of his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Before landing on the shelf, Bishop had racked up 19 stolen bases in 21 attempts for Eugene, but he struggled at the plate, managing a .236/.323/.433 slash line across 324 plate appearances. He'll likely play at least a couple more games in the ACL before rejoining Eugene.