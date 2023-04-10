Double-A Richmond placed Bishop (elbow) on its 60-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction comes after Bishop underwent season-ending surgery last Tuesday to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The 2019 first-round pick will turn 25 years old in June and has appeared in just 134 total minor-league games thus far in his five-year professional career due to a slew of injuries.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Needs season-ending elbow surgery•
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Set for elbow surgery•
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Back in action at Eugene•
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Rehabbing in Complex League•
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Taking part in Fall League•
-
Giants' Hunter Bishop: Placed on 7-day IL•