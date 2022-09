Bishop (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and has gone 2-for-7 with a walk and two runs in his two games since rejoining the High-A Eugene lineup.

Bishop has been limited to designated-hitter duties since rejoining Eugene after spending nearly six weeks on the shelf. For the season, the 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .237/.324/.430 with 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases over 332 plate appearances at High-A.