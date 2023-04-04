Bishop said he underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bishop has appeared in only 134 total minor-league games since the Giants selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. After succumbing to another injury, Bishop is stuck with yet another lost campaign. The 24-year-old outfielder -- who turns 25 this June -- hasn't managed to rise above High-A ball due in no small part to the physical setbacks.