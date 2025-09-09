Encarnacion (hamstring) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, going 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to Las Vegas.

Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 8 (retroactive to Aug. 7) due to a strained right hamstring, though he is seemingly nearing a return to the big leagues. The 27-year-old has appeared in two rehab games with Sacramento this month, batting 0-for-7 over that span. He has dealt with multiple injuries this season -- including a strained left oblique and a fractured left hand -- appearing in just 10 big-league outings. During that span, Encarnacion has recorded a .167/.167/.400 slash line with two home runs, a double and a stolen base across 30 plate appearances. He's expected to return to the majors before the end of the regular season.