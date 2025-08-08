Encarnacion is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion will remain on the 10-day injured list well beyond his reinstatement eligibility date of Aug. 17 while he works through a right hamstring strain. A clearer timeline for his return should be established once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Drew Gilbert is in line to see more work in the outfield for as long as Encarnacion is sidelined.