Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in Tuesday's game, but the Giants will more than likely err on the side of caution and the hold the young backstop out for the contest. If that's the case, Austin Wynns, who came on to replace Bart in Monday's loss, will likely be behind the plate Tuesday.