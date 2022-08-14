site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Joins Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Bart (ankle) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
A sore ankle prevented Bart from starting San Francisco's last four games, but he is ready to get back behind the plate. He will hit ninth Sunday against Pirates starter Zach Thompson.
