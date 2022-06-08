Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after Tuesday's loss to the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart will go down to Sacramento after struggling to find any consistency at the plate so far this season. Since May 18, he has produced a .080 average with no extra-base hits and 15 strikeouts over 25 at-bats. The catcher will look to get right in Triple-A and potentially return to the big leagues later this season. The Giants will replace him on the roster with Austin Wynns, who was acquired from the Phillies via trade Wednesday.