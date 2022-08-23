site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Rests Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Bart is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bart has two strikeouts in consecutive games and 11 in his last 31 at-bats, although he has a respectable .772 OPs in that 10-game span. Austin Wynns is handling catching duties Tuesday.
