Siri was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Siri spent time in the Giants' 60-man player pool but failed to impress. The 25-year-old has struggled in his only action above Double-A (.186/.252/.245 line in 30 games at Triple-A last season), so he doesn't figure to see significant big-league action wherever he lands.