Giants' Josh Osich: Lands on disabled list
The Giants placed Osich on the 10-day disabled list with right hip tightness Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Osich had a blow-up appearance against the Nationals on Wednesday -- allowing four runs on four hits over 1.2 innings -- and now heads to the disabled list. The severity of the injury doesn't appear overly severe, but there remains no official timetable for his return.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...