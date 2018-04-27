The Giants placed Osich on the 10-day disabled list with right hip tightness Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Osich had a blow-up appearance against the Nationals on Wednesday -- allowing four runs on four hits over 1.2 innings -- and now heads to the disabled list. The severity of the injury doesn't appear overly severe, but there remains no official timetable for his return.

