Giants' Josh Osich: Returns to minors
The Giants optioned Osich to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Osich was promoted from Triple-A on Tuesday and allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in his lone appearance this week. The 29-year-old has a 8.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over 12 innings this season, and was demoted to make room for the return of Mac Williamson (concussion) from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...