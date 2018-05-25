The Giants optioned Osich to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Osich was promoted from Triple-A on Tuesday and allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in his lone appearance this week. The 29-year-old has a 8.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over 12 innings this season, and was demoted to make room for the return of Mac Williamson (concussion) from the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories