Play

Rutledge (hip) will man the keystone and bat sixth against the Dodgers on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rutledge missed a majority of the 2017 campaign with various injuries, including a hip ailment that forced him to undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery in late August. He appears to be at full health this spring and will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories