Giants' Josh Rutledge: Comes up short in roster battle
Rutledge was informed Tuesday that he did not make the Giants' Opening Day roster, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Rutledge put together a strong spring performance -- slashing .324/.381/.486 in 37 at-bats -- but ultimately came up short in his battle with Kelby Tomlinson to secure a reserve utility infield role with the Giants. The 28-year-old will now have to begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento and await a potential in-season promotion to the majors.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...