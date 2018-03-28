Rutledge was informed Tuesday that he did not make the Giants' Opening Day roster, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Rutledge put together a strong spring performance -- slashing .324/.381/.486 in 37 at-bats -- but ultimately came up short in his battle with Kelby Tomlinson to secure a reserve utility infield role with the Giants. The 28-year-old will now have to begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento and await a potential in-season promotion to the majors.