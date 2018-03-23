Rutledge is being considered for one of the Giants' final roster spots this spring, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Kelby Tomlinson has been the clubhouse leader for the Giants' backup middle infield role this spring, but Rutledge's presence this late in camp suggests that a final decision has not been made yet. The 28-year-old slashed .224/.297/.262 in 118 plate appearances with the Red Sox last season, so he wouldn't gain much fantasy value even in the scenario where he makes the cut and has to fill in for an injured starter at some point this year.