Rutledge (hip) was taken off the 60-day disabled list, and elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutledge underwent season-ending hip surgery in late-August after dealing with a concussion for the better part of June and July. The third baseman will look to sign on with a new club this winter following a 2017 season in which he played 37 major-league games, slashing .224/.297/.262 with nine RBI. Looking ahead, he should be fully healed by spring training, barring any setbacks.

