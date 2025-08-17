Verlander allowed two hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Saturday.

Verlander threw 63 of 88 pitches for strikes in his best start of the season. However, he didn't get the necessary run support, and the Giants' bullpen blew a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning. Still, Verlander has been trending in the right direction lately, allowing just seven runs (six earned) over his last five starts, posting a 28:8 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's now at a 4.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 95:36 K:BB through 106.1 innings across 21 starts. Verlander will have a tougher matchup in his next outing, which is tentatively projected to be on the road in San Diego.