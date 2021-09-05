Wade went 1-for-1 with a double, a hit by pitch and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old has started in just one of the last four games, as Kris Bryant has settled into seeing most of the at-bats in right field. Wade didn't do himself any favors by hitting .237 across 26 games in August. He could see more playing time in left field after Alex Dickerson (hamstring) went on the injured list Saturday. Wade is slashing .254/.326/.520 with 17 home runs, six stolen bases, 43 RBI and 38 runs scored across 287 plate appearances.