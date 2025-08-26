Giants' Landen Roupp: Bone bruise confirmed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
A second opinion on Roupp's left knee confirmed a deep bone bruise Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Roupp initially believed he had torn his ACL when he was struck by a comebacker Wednesday, but his official diagnosis ended up being much less severe. He's expected to miss roughly four weeks, which could mean he's thrown his final pitch of 2025, but it leaves him in a much better position to begin the 2026 campaign at full health.
More News
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Diagnosed with bone bruise•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Officially lands on 15-day IL•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Suffers sprained knee Wednesday•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Carted off after being hit by liner•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Rough return from injury•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Activated ahead of start•