A second opinion on Roupp's left knee confirmed a deep bone bruise Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp initially believed he had torn his ACL when he was struck by a comebacker Wednesday, but his official diagnosis ended up being much less severe. He's expected to miss roughly four weeks, which could mean he's thrown his final pitch of 2025, but it leaves him in a much better position to begin the 2026 campaign at full health.