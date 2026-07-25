Giants' Logan Webb: Allows four runs in no-decision

Webb allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

The Angels put together a three-run fifth inning, which accounted for most of the damage on Webb's line. He remains winless in July and has allowed 19 runs over 22.2 innings across his four starts this month. Webb is now at a 3.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 89:29 K:BB through 113 innings over 18 starts. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Brewers in his next outing.