Giants' Logan Webb: Continues excellent month

Webb (5-5) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over Atlanta.

Webb went at least seven frames in each of his five starts in June. He allowed just four runs (three earned) over 19 hits and four walks while racking up 29 strikeouts over 38 innings for the month. Webb was off to a shaky start to the season before he missed most of May due to a knee injury, but he's been back in workhorse form since he returned. He's now at a 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 76:22 K:BB through 90.1 innings over 14 starts this season. The time he's already missed is likely to cost him a chance to reach the 200-inning mark for the fourth year in a row, but that's about the only knock on his numbers halfway through the season. Webb is projected to make his next start on the road in Colorado.