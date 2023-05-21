Webb has some lingering soreness in his back Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was pulled from Saturday's start against the Marlins after six innings with lower-back tightness, and he's experiencing some soreness a day later. Webb has yet to be sent for an MRI, and manager Gabe Kapler said "we're just not sure yet" if the imaging is necessary. The 26-year-old's availability for his next turn through the rotation remains up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.