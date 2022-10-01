Webb (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Webb was set to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, but his season will instead be over after 32 starts. He posted a strong encore to his breakout 2021 campaign, maintaining a 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 163:49 K:BB across 192.1 innings. Sean Hjelle is expected to be recalled to take Webb's place on the active roster, and Scott Alexander will start a bullpen game for the Giants on Sunday.