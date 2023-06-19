Webb (6-6) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Dodgers.

Webb tossed three scoreless frames before the Dodgers plated a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three runs since May 27 and he dropped his season ERA to 3.11. After starting the year 0-4, Webb is 6-2 with a 2.53 ERA over his last 11 starts. He'll carry a 96:19 K:BB into his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Diamondbacks.